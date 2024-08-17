Tariq reviews arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

SUKKUR - Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon Committee Sukkur, Tariq Chauhan along with officials concerned on Friday reviewed the arrangements regarding civic facilities on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S). On this occasion, the organizers briefed the Chairman about the provision of municipal services. On this occasion, Tariq said that after the rains, special measures were taken for cleaning and dewatering on the routes of mourning processions and Majalis of Chehlum. In this regard, he said arrangements were made in the surroundings of Imambargahs and on the routes of processions.

The arrangements regarding Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) have been finalized while the concerned departments have been put of alert that they will be available to provide all possible facilities on the occasion of Chehlum. It is worth mentioning here that around 1509 officers and personnel of the Sukkur police would perform security duties for the procession of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (A.S).