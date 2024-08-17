Technocrat setup not on the cards: Sardar Saleem

Gujar khan - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider firmly stated that a technocrat setup is not on the cards for the country. He emphasized that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is in favor of the current PML-N-led coalition government completing its term. During his visit to Jhelum on Friday, the governor expressed his views to journalists, emphasizing the importance of practicality over experimentation when it comes to the country’s governance.

The governor reiterated the importance of the current government serving its full term in order to boost the country’s economy. He also highlighted the potential for economic and political stability to bring relief to the general population.

According to Mr. Haider, the government has been confronted with numerous challenges since assuming power and people are facing difficulties due to rising inflation and electricity bills.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party and President Asif Ali Zardari have consistently voiced their concerns regarding the inflated electricity bills. In response to the announcement made by PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif and CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz regarding the provision of relief in electricity bills, he expressed that it is a much-needed respite for the people during these challenging times.

He asserted that it was necessary to revisit the energy agreements with IPPs, emphasizing that the PPP strongly believed in this and that the country’s reliance on IPPs should be phased out over time as solar power can adequately meet the nation’s energy demands.