Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Thai lawmakers elect Shinawatra heiress as PM

NEWS WIRE
August 17, 2024
Newspaper, International

Bangkok   -   The 37-year-old daughter of billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra became Thailand’s prime minister Friday, the third member of the influential but divisive clan to lead the country.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra -- the youngest leader in Thailand’s history as a constitutional monarchy and the second woman premier after her aunt Yingluck -- assumes office after two court rulings that threw the kingdom’s politics into turmoil.

Lawmakers approved Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai party as premier by 319 votes to 145, House of Representatives Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on live TV.

Paetongtarn said she was “very honoured and happy”.

“I really hope that I can make people feel confident. I hope to improve the quality of lives and empower all Thais,” she told reporters.

City administration finalises rain arrangements: Mayor Wahab

“I decided that it’s about time to do something for the country and the party. I hope that I can do my best to make the country go forward.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1723777662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024