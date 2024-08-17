Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Thousands march in India as doctors plan new strike over colleague’s brutal murder

NEWS WIRE
August 17, 2024
Newspaper, International

Kolkata   -   Thousands of Indians marched through the streets of Kolkata on Friday demanding justice after the rape and murder of a doctor, channelling nationwide outrage at the chronic issue of violence against women.

Alongside the fury of ordinary Indians, doctors stepped up their demonstrations and strikes on Friday, with protests also held in the capital New Delhi, and other cities over the brutal killing.

The discovery of the 31-year-old’s bloodied body on August 9 at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata sparked nationwide protests.

“We want justice,” doctors chanted during the protests in Kolkata, waving handwritten signs that read: “No safety, no service!” Protester Sumita Datta, 59, said she was disgusted that such a brazen and violent attack could have been carried out “in a well-known hospital in the heart of the city”.

Nawaz announces two-month relief for Punjab power consumers using upto 500 units

“So many people are out here to take part in the protests,” Datta added. “It feels like hope is being reignited.” Those in government hospitals across several states on Monday halted elective services “indefinitely” in protest. Multiple medical unions in both government and private systems have backed the strikes. “We are intensifying our protests... to demand justice for our colleague,” Suvrankar Datta said Friday at the government-run All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi. The Indian Medical Association has called for a “nationwide withdrawal of services” for 24 hours starting Saturday, with suspension of all non-essential procedures at private hospitals. Doctors are demanding the implementation of the Central Protection Act, a bill to protect healthcare workers from violence.

Members of the wider public have also marched in several cities this week, including at a candlelight midnight rally in Kolkata that coincided with the start of India’s Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

PM calls for shutting down underperforming state institutions

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723849859.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024