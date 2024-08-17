Saturday, August 17, 2024
Three die as chairlift falls in Upper Kohistan

NEWS WIRE
August 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Atleast three people fell into the river after the rope of the chairlift broke in Upper Kohistan on early Friday. According to the police, the tragic incident took place in Barseen where the tourists were enjoying a ride on the chairlift when the rope broke and the three fell into the river. The police said that as soon as the incident was reported, the operation was started to search for the ill-fatted tourists who fell into the river. The bodies of the victims were retrieved by rescue teams, the drowned bodies were identified as Naseeb, Sher, and Fida, police informed.

