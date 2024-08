KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted rain-wind or thundershower (few heavy falls) in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours. The thundershower is predicted in Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Jacobabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot and Sanghar.