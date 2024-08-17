Trans counters set up at BISP centres in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sargodha office has established a separate counter for transgender which would remain operational one day in a week aimed to make registration process much easier. Deputy Director BISP Raazia Yasmin told APP that according to the recent survey conducted in the district, as many as 3,800 transgender would be registered under the programme. She said the counters set up at tehsil level including Sillanwali, Sahiwal, Kotmomin, Bhera, Bhulwal and Sargodha and would remain open on Saturday. The trans can register after visiting nearest BISP centre by giving complete personal information verified by the NADRA, she concluded.

Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

Newly-appointed Commissioner of Sargodha division Malik Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan said on Friday that all ongoing development projects including Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre, construction of roads in the division would be ensured to be completed within stipulated time. While chairing an introductory meeting with APP at his office, he said that he had conducted various meetings with project heads and reviewed the work on development projects. He directed officers concerned to complete the work on the projects on time. The commissioner urged the media to play their positive role in highlighting public issues and collaborate with the district administration to make Sargodha division exemplary in development and public welfare across the province. Staff concerned who would not perform their duties and found in any negligence would face punishment, he warned.