Transporters demand revision of TAD policy

Peshawar - The transport community in Khyber has urged the concerned authorities to revise the implementation of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) policy at the Torkham border, stating that it has multiplied their hardships.

Addressing a press conference at the Landi Kotal Press Club on Friday, office bearers of the Transport Association, Torkham Mirajuddin Shinwari, Clearing Agents Association, Torkham head Aimal Shinwari, All Transport Truck and Trailer Association Yousaf Afridi, Khyber Trailer Association Jahanzeb Afridi, and representatives from other associations expressed regret over the abrupt imposition of the TAD policy. They said the new system had brought transport movement to a halt, as a large number of vehicles lacked the required document.

They stated that hundreds of trucks loaded with export and import goods were stranded on both sides of the border due to the lack of TAD.

The transporters urged Pakistani and Afghan officials to extend the deadline for availing the TAD until the end of the year, as the previous deadline expired on 31 July 2024. They cited the slow pace of issuing TAD certificates by the Consulates and Embassies of Pakistan and Afghanistan and irregularities in granting the document as the main reasons for the current situation.

They warned that if their demands were not addressed promptly, they would organize a wheel-jam strike across the district on 22 August 2024, completely halting export and import via the Torkham border. They also advised trade communities, especially perishable items exporters and importers in Pakistan and Afghanistan, to avoid loading their commodities after 22 August 2024 to prevent financial losses and inconvenience at the Torkham border.