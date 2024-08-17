U.S. Open wildcards granted to Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Stan Wawrinka

The announced on Wednesday that former champions Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, and Stan Wawrinka have been awarded wildcards into the U.S. Open singles main draw.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, a two-time U.S. Open champion (2018 and 2020), has returned to competition this year following the birth of her daughter. She has progressed to at least the third round in four WTA 1000 events this season.

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open winner, also received a wildcard after returning from a nine-month absence due to a back injury. She made it to the third round of the French Open in her first event back.

Swiss player Stan Wawrinka, who clinched his most recent Grand Slam title at the 2016 U.S. Open, will make his 72nd main draw appearance at one of tennis’s major events, placing him fifth on the all-time list.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, was also given a wildcard. Thiem announced this year he will retire following the 2024 season due to a wrist injury.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to take place from August 26 to September 8 in New York.