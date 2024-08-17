UN calls Israeli settler attack in West Bank ‘horrific’

Geneva - The United Nations on Friday said the deadly Israeli settler attack on a village in the occupied West Bank was “horrific”, adding that “by and large, we are seeing impunity” for such attacks.

One UN rights official said the Israeli state was responsible for at least some of the deadly violence in the Palestinian territory, adding it “needs to stop”. “There are reports of Israeli security forces standing by as attacks take place,” UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press briefing. “There are even reports of weapons being distributed to the settlers. So there is clearly a state responsibility in this regard.” The Israeli military said “dozens of Israeli civilians, some of them masked”, had entered Jit, west of Nablus, on Thursday, and “set fire to vehicles and structures in the area, and hurled rocks“. “It was horrific,” said Shamdasani.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel this weekend to push forward a Gaza ceasefire deal as the United States tries to bridge the gaps in talks in the region, the State Department said.

Blinken will leave Saturday and seek to “conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees through the bridging proposal” presented Friday during talks in Doha by the United States, a State Department statement said.

President Joe Biden earlier Friday said that “we are closer than we have ever been” to a ceasefire in the 10-month-old Gaza war.

Biden had publicly urged the two-day talks in Doha. The White House earlier said diplomats will keep working on details with a hope to conclude the accord later next week in Cairo. “This proposal would achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of all hostages, ensure humanitarian assistance is distributed throughout Gaza and create the conditions for broader regional stability,” the statement said.

“Secretary Blinken will underscore the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation or any other actions that could undermine the ability to finalize an agreement,” it said.

It will be the ninth trip by Blinken to the Middle East since Hamas on October 7 carried out the deadliest-ever attack on Israel, which has responded with a relentless military campaign in Gaza.

The State Department did not immediately announce any stops after Israel. Blinken has met with key Arab allies on previous trips.