UNDP highlights GLOF-II project achievements

Peshawar - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recently hosted an exposure visit for journalists to highlight the significant achievements of the GLOF-II Project. The initiative aims to enhance community resilience against glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in northern Pakistan.

Journalists observed several key accomplishments, including the construction of 70 channels totaling 19,859 meters, which benefit 9,512 men and 9,262 women. Protection walls for 178 schemes assist 15,354 men and 14,955 women, while base platforms for 61 systems and slope stabilization schemes covering 280 hectares aid 4,957 men and 4,859 women.

The project also renovated five observatories and two conservation sites, established seven CBDRMC centers benefiting 5,650 men and 5,350 women, and created a safe haven in Kumrat for 900 men and 900 women. Additionally, the project improved access routes in Kandia and Reshun and set up green climate clubs in government schools.

Funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) with a budget of US$36.9 million and an extra US$500,000 from the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, the GLOF-II Project has positively impacted approximately 696,342 individuals across 24 valleys in 15 districts, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The project reflects a strong commitment from both international and national stakeholders to address climate change challenges and enhance community resilience.