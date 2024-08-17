UNESCO's Gabriela Ramos and ICTSG's Khalil Khan highlight role of Traditional Sports in fostering ‘Cultural Unity’

On August 14, 2024, the world celebrated the International Day of Traditional Sports and Games, a day dedicated to honoring the rich cultural heritage embodied in traditional sports and games. This year, Her Excellency Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO, delivered a compelling Official Statement, emphasizing the profound significance of these practices in connecting societies to their cultural roots and fostering unity across generations.

In her video message, Ramos eloquently articulated the multifaceted value of traditional sports and games. "Dear friends of culture, sports, and heritage," she began, expressing her gratitude to Khalil Ahmed Khan, President of the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG), for inviting her to contribute to the celebration. "This day is an important occasion to celebrate culture, heritage, diversity, unity, and the power of sports. Traditional sports and games are more than just physical activities. They reflect the histories, roots, and identities of communities worldwide, offering us lessons in respect, teamwork, and resilience."

Ramos underscored the enduring relevance of these ancient practices in today's rapidly changing world, where issues like war, discrimination, and racism persist. "In today's world, where such challenges are present, we must preserve these cultural treasures while embracing new developments. Traditional sports and games offer a universal language that transcends borders, bridging gaps between generations and communities."

Highlighting UNESCO's commitment to promoting sports as a tool for social good, Ramos spoke about the organization's flagship initiative, Fit for Life, which leverages the values instilled by sports to build healthier, more inclusive communities. "Sports, including traditional sports and games, provide young people with a safe space to grow healthier and more empowered, contributing to gender equality and the empowerment of girls and women. This is why UNESCO is dedicated to protecting and promoting these cultural traditions."

Ramos also referenced the 2023 MINEPS 7 conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan, where member states reaffirmed the vital role of traditional sports and games as part of UNESCO's Fit for Life Alliance. She called for a collective effort involving governments, communities, and individuals to create environments where these practices can thrive, ensuring they are not only remembered but actively practiced and passed down to future generations.

In a parallel statement, Khalil Ahmed Khan, President of the ICTSG, echoed Ramos's sentiments, highlighting the integral role traditional sports and games play in preserving cultural heritage and reinforcing social bonds. "This day serves as a powerful reminder of the vibrant cultural heritage embedded in our traditional sports and games, which are integral to the fabric of our societies," Khan stated. "As we celebrate this global event, I am filled with a deep sense of pride and responsibility."

Khan elaborated on the cultural significance of these activities, describing them as vital expressions of historical legacies and community values. "Every game and sport embodies the spirit, creativity, and traditions of its people, telling the unique stories of diverse communities across the globe. In an era of rapid globalization and digital transformation, safeguarding and promoting these ancient practices is more urgent than ever."

Khan also emphasized the role of traditional sports in building community identity and social cohesion. "These activities are essential for preserving our cultural heritage. They keep ancient traditions, languages, and folklore alive, providing a tangible link to the wisdom of our ancestors and ensuring that future generations remain connected to their roots."

In his concluding remarks, Khan called upon all stakeholders to join the annual celebration of the International Day of Traditional Sports and Games. He urged governments, policymakers, educational institutions, and other stakeholders to support these practices through national curricula, local events, and preservation initiatives. "Comprehensive research and documentation of these sports are crucial for preserving their history and serving as valuable resources for future generations."

Khan also invited international organizations and cultural bodies to collaborate on global initiatives aimed at celebrating and sharing traditional sports. "We witness every year how local communities are the heart of this celebration. By promoting community-based events, festivals, and competitions, we not only encourage local participation but also raise public awareness about the importance of these practices."