UNICEF warns of dire situation for children in Sudan amid war, climate crisis

Children in Sudan are facing an increasingly perilous situation as the ongoing civil war and climate crisis converge, potentially leading to tens of thousands of child deaths in the coming months, warns a UNICEF spokesman.

James Elder, speaking to Anadolu from Sudan where he is recently assigned, described the situation as “critical,” highlighting that Sudan is experiencing the “largest child displacement in the world.”

“We talk about 10,000 girls and boys displaced every day,” Elder said, emphasizing that the war has been impacting five million children for nearly 500 days. The displaced children often end up in camps that lack clean drinking water, medical supplies, and adequate sanitation.

Severe food shortages, health risks

Elder reported severe food shortages across the country, worsened by warring parties frequently blocking access to aid.

“Children are under threat from many fronts,” he stated.

“I recently saw children killed while playing football because of attacks. But they are also under attack from disease, famine, and floods. It's a catastrophe.”

Climate change exacerbates crisis

On the effects of climate change, Elder noted that “children in Sudan now experience twice as many heat waves as their grandparents did 50-60 years ago.” He urged, “Children don’t have the resilience to endure this level of consistent, exhausting heat.”

Elder called for renewed negotiations between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and urged the international community to pay more attention to the crisis. Humanitarian organizations, including UNICEF, are struggling to reach those in need due to insufficient funds, bureaucratic obstacles, and ongoing attacks. He highlighted that 13 regions in Sudan are on the brink of famine, requiring immediate life-saving support.

Global indifference criticized

Elder criticized both the warring parties in Sudan and the international community for what he termed a “dangerous example of global indifference towards children” in the face of immense suffering. Despite the dire circumstances, he noted an “extraordinary spirit of unity” among the Sudanese people, with communities supporting each other in the face of adversity.