Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US administration considers delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine

US administration considers delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine
Anadolu
9:15 AM | August 17, 2024
International

US administration is weighing the possibility of sending long-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) to Ukraine, according to a media report on Friday. 

The missiles could be launched from Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets and would allow Kyiv to strike "targets over 230 miles (370 km) away," boosting Ukraine's military capabilities against Russia, according to Politico. 

It said discussions are ongoing within the White House and Pentagon to address the complexities of the transfer, including ensuring the compatibility of the missiles with Ukraine's aircraft. 

"The Pentagon is already working with Ukraine on those technical issues, two of the people said," according to the report.

The potential delivery would mark another step in the US' evolving support policy for Ukraine, as the missiles "has been shared with only a handful of close allies," it said.

Politico also reported that Ukrainian officials have been pressing for the JASSM, arguing it is essential to counter Russian air attacks launched from within Russian territory. 

Experts advocate making IPP payments in rupee to ease stress on dollar reserves

While there is no official statement on the transfer, the report said: "The US and allies have already committed to sending Ukraine a variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions for its F-16s, but the JASSM deliveries would give Kyiv the most powerful and longest-range weapon in its air force’s arsenal."

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723849859.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024