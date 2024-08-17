Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Vondrousova, Norrie pull out of U.S. Open over injury concerns

Vondrousova, Norrie pull out of U.S. Open over injury concerns
M Zawar
10:12 PM | August 17, 2024
Sports

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and British number two Cameron Norrie have withdrawn from the U.S. Open, according to the USTA. Both players are recovering from injuries that also kept them out of the Paris Olympics.

Vondrousova, who missed the Olympics due to a hand injury, initially aimed to be fit for the year's final Grand Slam, which begins on August 26 in New York. Meanwhile, Norrie, who reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 2022, withdrew from the Olympics due to a forearm injury.

"I'll take some rest and recharge," Norrie shared on Instagram. "Can't wait to get back competing like a dog."

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723871615.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024