Vondrousova, Norrie pull out of U.S. Open over injury concerns

Former Wimbledon champion and British number two have withdrawn from the U.S. Open, according to the USTA. Both players are recovering from injuries that also kept them out of the Paris Olympics.

Vondrousova, who missed the Olympics due to a hand injury, initially aimed to be fit for the year's final Grand Slam, which begins on August 26 in New York. Meanwhile, Norrie, who reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 2022, withdrew from the Olympics due to a forearm injury.

"I'll take some rest and recharge," Norrie shared on Instagram. "Can't wait to get back competing like a dog."