WSSC intensifies cleanup drives in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Water and Sanita­tion Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan has inten­sified its cleanup operations following recent heavy rains in the city. Under the directives of Deputy Com­missioner DI Khan and WSSC Chief Executive Ms. Sarah Rehman, staff have been engaged in cleaning drains and streets.

Heavy machinery is being used to remove debris and waste to ensure the city’s cleanliness. Assistant Commissioner DI Khan Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, along with WSSC officials, inspected various city areas and reviewed the ongoing efforts.

The Assistant Commissioner emphasized the im­portance of cleanliness as a shared responsibility between municipal departments and residents. He urged citizens to properly dispose of waste and coop­erate with cleanliness initiatives.