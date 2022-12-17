Share:

RaWalPiNdi - Two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,767. district Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (dCEPC), dr sajjad mehmood, Friday said that both patients were admitted to the city benazir bhutto Hospital. He informed that one of each patient had arrived from Rawalpindi and islamabad area. in collaboration with allied departments, the health officer added that the district administration had registered three FiRs, sealed seven premises, issued tickets to 20, notices to 339, and a fine of Rs 14,500 imposed on violations of anti-dengue sOPs from December 9 to date. during indoor surveillance, dr sajjad informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 34,146 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 24 homes. similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,441 spots and detected larvae at no place. A