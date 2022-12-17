Share:

LAHORE - Sindh Tennis Association and Karachi Tennis Association will organize the 4th Afeef Beach View Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships from Dec 24 to 30 at DA Beach View Club Karachi. Afeef Group is the sponsor and DA Creek Club is the host of this week-long prestigious event. The events include men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles, girls U-15 singles, U-7 singles and wheelchair men’s singles. The organizers have also added few local events to promote young players of city including U-17 singles, U-15 doubles, U-13 singles, U-11 singles, and special boys & girls singles. All outstation players shall be entitled to economy class railway fare and daily allowances as per STA Rules. The last date of entry is Dec 22, 2022 and entries can be sent to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani (0300-3607209). Gulzar Firoz is the president of organizing committee while M Khalid Rehmani is referee.