PESHAWAR - Glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar on their eighth death anniversary which was observed with great respect on Friday. The main function of the tragic incident held in Army Public School (APS) Peshawar where special prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the martyred students and teachers of the school. The parents of victim students also laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha. It is to mention here that eight years ago on this day, about six terrorists stormed the APS Peshawar and martyred about 150 innocent students, teachers and other staff members of the school besides injuring several. On social media platform, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that on December 16, terrorists committed barbarity against the children of Army Public School (APS) in 2014 which is a reminder for the entire nation to be one-voice against terrorism. Similarly, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the tragic memory of the APS attack is still fresh in the hearts of the nation, which will never forget the sacrifices of the martyred children. The president said the day was also a reminder to the international community that terrorism was a common problem of humanity and required intensified efforts for its eradication at the global level. The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs of Army Public School. Meanwhile, Quran Khwani and special Dua were also offered in the residences of the martyrs where people from different walks of life expressed unity and condolences with the martyred students and teachers of APS.