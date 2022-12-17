Share:

QUETTA - Fisheries Director General (DG) Mir Saifullah Khitran on Friday said that on the directives of Fisheries Secre­tary Kazim Jatoi, the Fisheries De­partment has been carrying out a crackdown against illegal trawling.

Addressing a meeting held in Quetta, the DG said, “No one will be allowed to hunt illegally, while measures are also being taken to improve exports.” “Fisheries depart­ment is always ready to take action against illegal trawlers,” he said.

“We will not leave illegal activity in the coastal belt,” he added.

“To improve the living conditions of fishermen, the provincial govern­ment has initiated various projects. In order to stop illegal fishing, the fishermen have to be supported, while by establishing the best disci­pline in the sea, it will be possible to increase the production of fish.”

He noted, “All stakeholders need to work together for the develop­ment of the fisheries sector in Paki­stan. There is an export potential, and fishermen will have to change the fishing method.” “The country’s economy can be increased through the fishing department,” he said.