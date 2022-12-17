Share:

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Home Affair Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Saturday dared the coalition government to public details of the Toshakhana gifts.

Mr Cheema, in a statement, said the entire nation knew that PTI chief Imran Khan was the only honest and patriotic politician of Pakistan. The government was trying to avoid public scrutiny of its economic policies by releasing fake and doctored audio clips, he said. The PTI leader stressed that Imran Khan kept gifts from state repository after fulfilling all legal procedures.

Earlier on Friday, another purported audio of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chairman Imran Khan, has come to the fore.

The audio leak emerged days after an alleged audio clip of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and former special assistant to prime minister Zulfi Bukhari’s conversation about the sale of expensive wristwatches gifted to the former premier by world leaders.

In the latest leaked audio, Bushra Bibi can be heard grouching at Bani Gala’s administrator Inam Khan for taking pictures of Toshakhana gifts and lashed out at him for not taking permission from her.

The former first lady informed the former Bani Gala administrator, "From now on, you won t visit [my] house and stay where you are with those images."