ISLAMABAD - Afghan Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad was called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday over the Chaman incident. “Pakistan’s strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property, was conveyed,” said a foreign ministry statement. The statement added: “It was reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that recurrence of these incidents must be prevented. It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard.” Pakistan, it said, “remains committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan. Peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end.”