PARIS - While the World Health Organization hopes Covid-19 will soon no longer be considered a public health emergency, it has warned the virus itself is here to stay. Three years after the first case was identified in China in December 2019, experts say the world must learn the lessons of this pandemic to prepare for potential future outbreaks. iS ThE PAndEmic nEARly OvER? “We have come a long way. We are hopeful that at some point next year, we will be able to say that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. “This virus will not go away. It’s here to stay and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other respiratory illnesses,” he added. Around 90 percent of the global population now have some level of immunity against Covid, either through vaccination or previous infection, the WHO estimates. The weekly death toll is around a fifth of what it was a year ago and the remaining deaths are largely among those who are not fully vaccinated, it says. The WHO’s emergency committee on Covid will meet in January to discuss the criteria for whether it still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. cAn cOvid bE ERAdicATEd? Some experts anticipate that Covid will eventually move from a pandemic to an endemic stage, in which it would continue to circulate widely and spark regular resurgences, as is currently the case with seasonal flu.