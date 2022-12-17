Share:

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan along with his cabinet members called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence on Friday.

According to sources, the AJK delegation inquired about the health of PTI chief Imran Khan. Overall political situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting. Former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Speaker AJK Legestative Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed, Ministers Abdul Majid Khan, Akbar Ibrahim, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Chaudhry Maqbool, Akmal Sargala, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Assembly Asim Butt, Javed Butt, Dewan Mohiuddin and others were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chief Imran Khan congratulated the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and the cabinet members for the holding of local government elections and the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.