OVIEDO-Catalan police said on Friday that they detained the alleged Spanish head of an international crypto scam accused of stealing billions of euros from hundreds of thousands of investors. The man was flying from Romania to Barcelona. As soon as his flight touched down, police say they entered the plane to arrest him.

He has been charged with belonging to a criminal organization and committing fraud.

The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) is behind a related international investigation. Last month, authorities coordinated raids in 15 call centers in Eastern Europe and made five other arrests. The criminal network presented themselves as brokers who could help investors make a lot of money with small investments in crypto, according to Eurojust.

Suspects deceived victims by appearing professional with the call centers or using “other modes of so-called social engineering.”