LAHORE - Consul General Nicole Theriot has said that she and the American Consulate will provide all possible help for the promotion of basketball in Karachi. She expressed these views during a meeting with KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan at PACC, where PACC President Makhdoom Syed Riaz and Nighat Javed were also present. The US Consul General said: “The game of basketball is extremely popular in the US and the Americans are passionate about this game and I am very happy to know that this game is one of the most popular games in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, and I want to promote this game and will play my full role in its development here in Pakistan.” KBBA President GM Khan said: “In Karachi, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon is patronizing basketball and has organized a record number of basketball events in Karachi. The game is flourishing fast in Pakistan due to Commissioner Karachi, PBBF, Khalid Bashir and some other passionate basketball lovers and organizers’ great interest.”