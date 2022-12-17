Share:

RaWalPiNdi - anti-Narcotics Force (aNF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 11 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an aNF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. He informed in a raid at a private courier office in islamabad, aNF recovered 152 grams weed from a parcel received from america. in another operation, aNF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 9.6 kg hashish from secret cavities of a truck and arrested an accused resident of swat.