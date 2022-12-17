Share:

LAHORE - Aqeel Khan reached the semifinals of the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship after beating Mudassar Murtaza in the quarterfinals at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Friday. Aqeel Khan utilized his wide experience to brush aside 6-1, 6-4. Other ones, who also made into the semifinals are Muzammil Murataza, Muhammad Abid and Muhammad Shoaib. Bilal Asim, student of Rashid Malik, played tremendous tennis against Sami Zeb Khan and won the semifinal 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-0 to set final clash against Ahmed Nael, who beat Mahatir Muhammad 7-5, 6-3. In Seniors 45+ doubles semifinal, Rashid Malik/Israr Gul got w/o against Lt Col Safdar/Altaf while Azeem Khan/ Mehmood Khan beat Asim Israr/Faisal Khan 6-0, 6-1.