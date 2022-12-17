Share:

ATTOCK - police have arrested the accused who raped and murdered a one and a half year old girl in the jurisdiction of pindigheb police station. aSp Zainab ayub while giving details to media men in pindigheb said that on 23/11/2022, Zafar Muhammad, a resident of Kuram agency, and his family came to Hamdal for work during the peanut season and pitched tents in ahmadal. On 24/11/2022, Zafar Muhammad’s wife left her one and a half year old daughter nadila Bibi near the tents and went to fetch water from the nearby dam and when she came back her daughter was missing and despite of search in the area they could not find their daughter. On 26/11/2022, Zafar’s uncle dawood informed the police about the mishap. On receiving the information, police immediately registered FiR no. 542 dated 26/11/2022 and started searching for nadila Bibi. Rescue 1122 attock divers were also called to trace the missing baby but to no avail. However, on 29/11/2022 the dead body of nadila Bibi was found. post-mortem was conducted at THQ Hospital pindigheb. during the post-mortem, it was found that nadila Bibi was sexually assaulted and then killed.L