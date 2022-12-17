Share:

KARACHI - All is set for the last Test between Pakistan and England that is going to start today (Saturday) here at National Bank Cricket Arena (National Cricket Stadium) as the action has shifted to Karachi with the former trying to avoid a whitewash. Addressing a press conference, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that he had devised a ‘simple plan’ for the third Test and just wanted to execute it in the right way. “The main thing is execution of the plans. We have discussed where we went wrong (in the first two Test matches). We had both Tests in our hands but we just could not finish well,” he added. He also lauded his teammate Azhar Ali, who announced retirement from international cricket earlier in the day, saying he had a brilliant career and performed well for the national team. “I learnt a lot from Azhar Ali who was the player of the team and a good role model to follow.” The national skipper said that the pitch looked ‘typical Karachi and dry’, adding that it might help the spinners. “We will try not to repeat the mistakes we made in the first two Tests and try to get the results in our favour,” he added. He said that Imam-ul-Huq was still recovering from a hamstring and would not be available for the third and final Test. To a question regarding fitness of the players, Babar said that Pakistan had played too much back-to-back cricket during the past year and did not get the due rest time, citing it the reason for injuries of the players. “Our combination has also been affected due to injuries,” said the Pakistan captain. England, who have already won the series with an unassailable lead of 2-0, announced their final XI, making two changes. Teenager Rehan Ahmed set to become the country’s youngest ever Test cricketer to mark the presence in the longest format of the game, in place of Will Jacks. Ben Foakes will also make to the playing XI to replace seasoned fast bowlers Jimmy Anderson who had been rested. Rehan Ahmed would become England’s youngest male Test cricketer to play for the country at the age of 18 years and 126 days, surpassing Brian Close, who made his debut in 1949 at the age of 18 years and 149 days against New Zealand.