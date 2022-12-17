Share:

ISLAMABAD - Another but very damaging purported audio clip of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan, surfaced on Friday in which she can be heard chastising at least two employees of Banigala residence over taking photos of the items of Toshakhana sent to her at home. In the audio clip, Bibi first speaks to Akbar and then Inam Khan, former caretaker of ex-premier’s Bani Gala residence, seeking explanation from both why the former took photos of the items and sent to the latter when the same had been dispatched to her. “A highly trained gang of swindlers and stealers,” said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz soon after the leaked audio went viral on social media. On December 8, an audio purportedly featuring Bibi and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari surfaced in which both can be heard discussing the sale of wrist watches in the possession of party chairman Khan. In the latest audio clip, Bibi first speaks to Akbar and asks him who had ordered to take photographs? The person on the other side says that Inam had asked to do so for a proof. Bibi scolds him that whether you had sought permission from her and what was the necessity to get the proof? “Photographs of only those items going out of the house should be taken. Who takes photographs of the items, who are coming into the home?” she said, adding that the items were dispatched to her. “You guys have made a mockery of this house,” she says. “The MS has trusted us. He didn’t take pictures, then who are you to do so?” She reprimands the employee that he would never enter the home after that. Bibi then speaks to Inam over phone and asks him, “The things that came from the Toshakhana, did you ask Akbar to take photos and send them to you?” He negates and says, “No, I didn’t say so.” Inam denies asking anyone to take photos, to which Bushra Bibi grills him. She then starts to speak to another person in the background. “Did you send the pictures to Inam?” she asks. At this, Inam intercepts her and says that he did receive the photos but he never told anyone to take the photos. Some private TV channels reported that Inam had endorsed the authenticity of audio by saying that he had been fired from the job after the incident. Later, former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry later talking to reporters in Lahore said that these audios had no context as these have been made as a result of “copy paste”. He explained that different audios were recorded and then they were merged together. Chaudhry said the various recently leaked audios and videos had no authenticity since no one knew their background. He added that any one should come out of the world of fantasy and enter reality if he thought that Khan would be proved corrupt through such tactics. The latest clip is part of a series of such audios that have been leaked to social media by some unknown people during the last couple of months in which both PTI and PML-N leaders can be heard holding informal conversations about important political issues. Most of the conversations were apparently recorded either at the Prime Minister Office or at Bani Gala. Earlier, at least two audio clips had gone viral on social media in which Khan and other senior PTI leaders can be heard talking about the controversial cipher and strategizing on “how to play with it”.