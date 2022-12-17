Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said multiple audio clips were merged to create the purported audio clip PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Terming former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s leaked audio clip as fake, he said audios being released now too are nothing more than “cut-paste”.

Taking a dig at the federal government, he said mere constituting cabinet and arranging foreign tours did not mean government was functional adding that fresh elections was the only way to lead the country toward progress.

He said various tactics were employed to denigrate the PTI adding that the party [PTI] had decided to move the courts to challenge Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz’s acquittals.

He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former finance minister Miftah Ismail were fighting with each other while economy was in bad shape.