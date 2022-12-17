Share:

It has been announced that the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan will be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023 to mobilise the global community’s support to help Pakistan recover from the devastating floods and be more resilient to cope with climate catastrophes going forward. According to reports, this conference will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

This will be an important conference for Pakistan given the magnitude of destruction and suffering following the floods and it is encouraging to see this forum being made available to the country to make its case in front of the international community. For this, the effort of the foreign office and the climate ministry should be appreciated in amplifying this cause and the urgency of the issue. In addition, the UN Secretary General’s role should also be mentioned in championing the resilient reconstruction of Pakistan as his top priority.

During the conference, Pakistan will be presenting the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Recovery and Resilience Framework (4RF) which is based on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA). As per the PDNA estimates, flood damages exceed $14.9 billion, economic losses over US$ 15.2 billion, and reconstruction needs over US$ 16 billion.

Considering Pakistan’s needs, the international community will really have to step up and walk the talk if it actually realises how the Global South is suffering disproportionately from the effects of climate change. Further, this conference will also be an opportunity to hold an informed dialogue on climate adaptation and resilience, and to discuss supportive arrangements for the recovery processes. The hope is that this meeting also culminates in the implementation of the climate change agenda and commitments in accordance with the principle of equity.