KARACHI - Customs officials have foiled the bid to smuggle foreign currency to Dubai at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The Customs officials received foreign currency from three Pakistani passengers who are going to depart for Dubai from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The Pakistani passengers were identified as Rizwan Ali Khan, Muhammad Dawar Khan and Jahangir Ali who hid the foreign currency notes inside secret pockets of their handbags. According to the officials, 112,500 Saudi riyals worth Rs7.2 million in Pakistani currency were recovered from the passengers. In April, Customs officials had foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger who was travelling to Doha. The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.