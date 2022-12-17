Share:

SIALKOT - Denmark Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf Friday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to interact with the business community. According to a press release, the ambassador was welcomed by President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik. Addressing the participants, the president SCCI said the both countries should ensure dedicated efforts to further improve two-way trade under the light of GSP+ status. Ghafoor Malik said that Pakistan could also learn from Denmark regarding its robust employment generating SME sector. He mentioned that Pakistan could follow Denmark by investing into projects relating to clean energy, artificial intelligence and skill development of its youth. On this occasion, Jacob Linulf praised achievements of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and said the both sides needed to collaborate to enhance trade. The ambassador added that Denmark was committed to help Pakistan in combating issues related to climate changes.