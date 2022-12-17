Share:

Dense fog again blanketed different cities across the Punjab, including Lahore on night between Friday and Saturday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Monin, Motorway M5 from Zahir Pir to Taranda Muhammad Panah and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.