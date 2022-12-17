Share:

ATTOCK - deputy inspector General prisons Rawalpindi Region Saeedullah Gondal paid a surprise visit to district Jail attock and reviewed the security arrangements and other facilities being provided to the prisoners. He was accompanied by Jail Superintendent Farrukh Rasheed and deputy Superintendent afzaal ahmad waraich. diG visited the barracks, cell blocks, women ward, kitchen and hospital of the district Jail attock. diG also had an interaction with the prisoners and asked them about their problems issued instructions to the jail administration to solve the problems of the prisoners on priority basis. diG also checked the under-construction 120 single ward lines, family residences, court room and unit for the addicts and issued orders to the officers of the building department and the prison administration to ensure completion of the under construction buildings as soon as possible.