LAHORE - Dr Muhammad Imtiaz Butt uncle of Bilal Mehmood, Director Marketing Na­wa-i-Waqt Media Group, passed away in White Rock City of Canada.

He had achieved MBBS degree from King Edward Medical College Lahore. Af­ter completing MRCP and specialisation in Cardiac Department from UK, he lived in US for sometime and had then shifted to Vancouver Canada. He practiced as an internal Medicine specialist at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock B C for the past 45 plus years.