Share:

Farmers all across Punjab have announced a ‘tractor march’ that is set to take place in the provincial capital on December 20. The objective is to highlight the ways in which the provincial government has mismanaged the agricultural sector and failed to meet the more-than-legitimate demands of the farmers’ community. Neglect has resulted in a reduction of living standards, gross manipulation of growers by millers and a severe loss to the agricultural sector.

According to the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI), the march has become necessary considering that the government promised the community that it would take strict action against misconduct within the agricultural sector. Recently, many producers of fertilisers have reportedly been hoarding their products to artificially drive prices up by creating a shortage in the market. The official rate per bag stands at Rs.2250 but is currently being sold at the exorbitant price of Rs.3200. Similarly, sugar millers have allegedly been given the room to exploit growers through the use of simple paper slips for purchasing rather than can purchase receipts (CPRs) that confirm prices per measurement of weight. Fake seeds have infiltrated the market, resulting in poorly grown crops and prices of wheat are yet to be increased in accordance with other provinces like Sindh.

These are just a few of the many problems that the farming community faces in Punjab. The fact of the matter is; farmers are the prime producers but have little agency on their own. More often than not, many millers or wholesale suppliers are able to exploit them, leaving them particularly vulnerable when in fact they should retain most of the bargaining power. The reason for this enhanced vulnerability is the government’s inability to offer protection not only from corporate entities but from misconduct. The cost of production and living for the average farmer continues to increase but revenues remain limited only because of poor government policies. It is essential for the grey market between raw and finished goods to be regulated not only to protect producers but to prevent the artificial inflation of prices.

A few good policies centered around surveillance, strict implementation of law and price control will offset this imbalance and ensure that farmers do not always get the short end of the stick. The hope now is that the march causes officials to pay attention and act accordingly.