Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif have decided that they will not appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development said the federal ministers were summoned at 11am on Saturday at the CCPO office in Lahore. The Punjab government had constituted a five-member joint investigation team to probe the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan.

Since the FIR of the Wazirabad incident was registered, members of the investigation team have been frequently replaced, purportedly owing to a lack of consensus between the PML-Q and the PTI — the ruling allies in Punjab.

On Nov 4, Imran Khan was shot at and injured when a suspect, standing in front of the container carrying the PTI chief and senior party leaders, showered a volley of bullets with an automatic pistol when the party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march reached Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk. The PTI alleged it was “a planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan and he escaped narrowly”, claiming an automatic weapon was used.