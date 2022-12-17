Share:

ISLAMABAD - Golf star Arooba Ali has recently represented Pakistan at the 22nd Sarawak Junior International Golf Championship, Malaysia. Just like many other sports stars, Arooba Ali, spotted by Pakistani real estate brand AAA Associates, is at the beginning of her career. It was obvious that she would be a promising sports star in future. Upholding its tradition of supporting rising sports talent, the real estate brand chose Arooba Ali to represent of the brand as she had an impressive profile. Arooba Ali began her career as a golf player in 2015 at the young age of 14. But only in a short span of one year, she won her first golf tournament in 2016. She ranked among the top players in the tournaments that followed. In an interview she said that “This was not an easy journey as I won and lost many times during this time.” Finally, her national success came in 2018 as she became the best lady golfer of the country. Replying to another question she said that “My father was the person who stood by me throughout this journey, and he supported me. My family’s help and support transformed my weaknesses into strengths.”