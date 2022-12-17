Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said on Friday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has not been suspended and the technical review is being carried out. The minister briefed the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue about the ongoing talks with IMF. She stated that Pakistan is bearing the cost of past bad policies such as fuel subsidy. The IMF has asked government to work on various matters i.e., circular debt issue, improving tax collection and optimizing subsidies. She said that the technical dialouges with the international lender were ongoing virtually and a staff-level agreement will be signed after resolving issues The minister said that IMF is asking for increasing tax collection and withdrawal of subsidies. She further said that IMF is asking to charge actual cost of electricity and gas from the consumers without giving any subsidy. She informed that circular debt of electricity and gas has surged to Rs4 trillion. The Minister said that IMF programme was suspended during the tenure of previous government. Later, the incumbent government had resumed the programme by taking difficult decisions and paid political cost for it. She criticized the previous government for paying massive subsidy on oil products and electricity. She informed that the IMF is asking for increasing tax collection. However, when the government takes decisions to broaden tax base, people start protesting against it. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor told the meeting that the $33 billion payments had to be made in the current fiscal year out of which the debt is $23 billion and current account deficit $10 billion. He further told the committee that the debt of $6 billion has been returned while the debt of $4 billion has been rolled over, adding that negotiations are going on to roll over the commercial loans of $8.3 billion, while commercial loans of $1.1 billion have to be returned. Jameel Ahmad went to explain the committee that $4.5 billion have to be returned instead of $13 billion, while loans of $18 to 19 billion are likely to be received this financial year.