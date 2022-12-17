Share:

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had launched a broadside against former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa but at the same time, he was "begging" the new army chief to help him come into the power again.

In a series of tweets, the minister for climate change slammed the former premier for boasting that there was no corruption during his tenure: She stated, “PTI governments have been plagued by corruption scandals from start to end”. There is a long list of corruption scandals of PTI’s federal and provincial governments.

Ms Rehman lamented that Pakistan dropped 23 places on corruption index but Mr Khan continued to defend his government. She said Mr Khan was attempting to make a narrative of corruption against the government out of nothing after his narrative of “foreign conspiracy” just fizzled out.

The PPP leader said the PTI chief scapegoated his own workers just for the sake of his political future.