Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Saturday held a session for deciding the fate of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the meeting. Also present were the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders.

The leaders discussed various options. Sources said the PML-Q stated that a suitable time would be chosen for the dissolution of assemblies. However, they said, the ultimate decision was in the hand of Imran Khan.

Mr. Khan said a clear roadmap would be given to the people and that the PML-Q would remain his party’s ally in the future.