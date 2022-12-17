Share:

QUETTA - An inaugural ceremony for the establishment of COMSATS University Quetta Campus was held in the premises of PCSIR Campus, Mastung Road, Quetta.

Agha Hassan Baloch, Fed­eral Science and Technology Minister was the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary, Min­istry of Science and Technol­ogy, Dr Syed Hussain Abidi, Chairman PCSIR, Dr Muham­mad Tabassum Afzal, Rec­tor CUI, Mir Farooq Langove, JS, MoST, Dr Jan Muhammad Baloch, VC Turbat University, Dr Sajida Noreen, VC Sardar Bahadur Khan Women Uni­versity, Dr Shafiq ur Rehman, VC Balochistan University, Prof Naeem Shahwani, Dean BUITEMS and several official, political and social dignitaries were also present at this aus­picious occasion.

The minister while deliver­ing his speech highlighted that the promotion of scientific and technical education is one of the most priority agenda of the present government, par­ticularly for the Balochistan region. The establishment of CUI Campus at Quetta is in­deed an implementation of one of the visionary agenda of our dynamic leadership Sar­dar Akhtar Jan Mengal who is more emphasised to bring the educational reforms for pros­perity Balochistan province.

The establishment of CUI Campus at Quetta will play a vital role for our younger gen­eration to compete at national and international level in the field of science and technology. The minister appreciated the efforts of the chairman PCSIR and rector CUI for extending their full cooperation for im­plementing this noble cause.

The minister also assured his full support for budget al­location so that the campus could be functional by March, 2023. He also highlighted his recent initiatives, after taking the charge as federal minister, for the progress and prosper­ity of Balochistan community especially educational schol­arship scheme.

At this occasion, the minis­ter announced the house hir­ing facilities for the employees of PCSIR and PSTC, Quetta and a special budget amounting to Rs20 million will be allocated for the purpose. Moreover, fee concession for the students of PSTC, Quetta shall be consid­ered at an appropriate level and shall be announced in due course of time. In addition, the minister announced the in­stallation of Solar Tube Well in the premises of PSTC Campus from his own grant.

The parliamentary secre­tary, in her speech, also high­lighted the role of higher edu­cation and hoped that with the implementation of this memorable step, the Balo­chistani youth will be able to prove their abilities in the field of science and technology, in general and development of the country, in particular. The chairman PCSIR in his welcome speech assured his full cooperation for the prog­ress of Balochistan province, whereas, rector CUI also as­sured that this campus will be at par with other campuses of the country.