QUETTA - An inaugural ceremony for the establishment of COMSATS University Quetta Campus was held in the premises of PCSIR Campus, Mastung Road, Quetta.
Agha Hassan Baloch, Federal Science and Technology Minister was the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Syed Hussain Abidi, Chairman PCSIR, Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI, Mir Farooq Langove, JS, MoST, Dr Jan Muhammad Baloch, VC Turbat University, Dr Sajida Noreen, VC Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Dr Shafiq ur Rehman, VC Balochistan University, Prof Naeem Shahwani, Dean BUITEMS and several official, political and social dignitaries were also present at this auspicious occasion.
The minister while delivering his speech highlighted that the promotion of scientific and technical education is one of the most priority agenda of the present government, particularly for the Balochistan region. The establishment of CUI Campus at Quetta is indeed an implementation of one of the visionary agenda of our dynamic leadership Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal who is more emphasised to bring the educational reforms for prosperity Balochistan province.
The establishment of CUI Campus at Quetta will play a vital role for our younger generation to compete at national and international level in the field of science and technology. The minister appreciated the efforts of the chairman PCSIR and rector CUI for extending their full cooperation for implementing this noble cause.
The minister also assured his full support for budget allocation so that the campus could be functional by March, 2023. He also highlighted his recent initiatives, after taking the charge as federal minister, for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan community especially educational scholarship scheme.
At this occasion, the minister announced the house hiring facilities for the employees of PCSIR and PSTC, Quetta and a special budget amounting to Rs20 million will be allocated for the purpose. Moreover, fee concession for the students of PSTC, Quetta shall be considered at an appropriate level and shall be announced in due course of time. In addition, the minister announced the installation of Solar Tube Well in the premises of PSTC Campus from his own grant.
The parliamentary secretary, in her speech, also highlighted the role of higher education and hoped that with the implementation of this memorable step, the Balochistani youth will be able to prove their abilities in the field of science and technology, in general and development of the country, in particular. The chairman PCSIR in his welcome speech assured his full cooperation for the progress of Balochistan province, whereas, rector CUI also assured that this campus will be at par with other campuses of the country.