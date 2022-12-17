Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday while taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi over PTI s plan to dissolve two provincial assemblies said "Imran and Elahi are competing with each other".

In one of his statements, he said the dissolution of assemblies would be another political loss for Imran Khan, adding that it remained to be seen who takes the U-turn and who takes the smart turn.

"Imran’s agenda is not to win elections, but to destroy the economy, and foreign funding and audio leaks have proved that he is not sincere with the country," Rana Sana said.

Earlier, the deposed premier held a session for deciding the fate of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the meeting. Also present in the meeting were the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders who discussed various options. Sources said the PML-Q stated that a suitable time would be chosen for dissolution of assemblies. However, they said, the ultimate decision was in the hand of Imran Khan.