ISLAMABAD - A local court on Friday once again postponed announcement of verdict till December 19, in bail petition of Senator Azam Khan Swati. The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding as the newly appointed special judge central Muhammad Azam Khan could not take charge of his office. Previously, the court had reserved its judgment after listening arguments from the lawyers. Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and Swati’s counsel Dr. Baber Awan appeared before the court.