PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has regretted that the imported rulers who came into power by raising slogans against inflation and poverty are actually wiping out the poor. The chief minister paid a day long visit to district Swat and Malakand on Friday where he inaugurated sub campus of the University of Swat at Dargai along with performing the ground breaking of seven development projects in Swat and Malakand which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 11 billion. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said imported conglomerate has no concern with national development or the welfare of common citizens; these people have come into power through regime change conspiracy. Their sole aim is to abolish corruption cases against them and serve alien interests. To succeed in their nefarious intentions, they have jeopardized the credibility of accountability institutions and have put its role at stake. The chief minister warned the incumbent federal government of a protest in front of the national assembly, adding that the imported federal government owes Rs 189 billion in arrears to the KP province. According to details, the CM formally performed the ground breaking of 23 km long Mankyal-Bada Sarai Road which would be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of Rs 5.70 billion. The project also includes the construction of four bridges and two rest areas. The CM termed this project of vital importance for the area and said that the provincial government is going to establish an Integrated Tourism Zone at Mankyal.