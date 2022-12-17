Share:

LAHORE - Lahore police on Friday conducted search-and-sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installa­tions and important areas of the city.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. Police personnel checked all suspi­cious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and the latest android devices. According to the Lahore po­lice spokesperson, search operations were meant to cre­ate a sense of secu­rity among citizens and maintain law and order situa­tion in the provin­cial capital. General holdup was also held by the Lahore Police in different areas of the city to eradicate criminals and anti-peace elements.

Temporary police pickets were estab­lished on major roads, markets, financial institutions, public places and crime hotspots. The pur­pose of the general holdup was to make security more effec­tive and curb crimi­nals and anti-peace elements. The su­pervisory officers monitored the pro­cess of checking of the suspicious vehi­cles and persons.