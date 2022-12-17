Share:

A judicial magistrate of District South on Saturday refused to grant remand of the late Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah and directed police to produce her in a relevant court.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer (IO), while seeking physical remand of Dania Shah, informed the court that the suspect was accused of releasing objectionable video of the late television host. After hearing arguments, the judge rejected police plea and directed to produce her in relevant court.

Dania Shah was taken into custody by the FIA from her home in Punjab’s Lodhran district.

Mr Liaquat, a former MNA, passed away in Karachi on June 9, 2022. He was buried the following day.